- Nigeria: Cameroon-Nigeria Relations Gathered Some Clout(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Non, Merci - English-Speaking Cameroon Rises Up, Wants Republic of Ambazonia(IRIN)
- Nigeria: Refugees From Boko Haram Languish in Cameroon(IPS)
- Cameroon: A Year Dominated By Political Events(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Imbolo Mbue - Africa's First Million-Dollar Novelist(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Tony Elumelu - Philanthropist With A Revolutionary Mind(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: New Wind Of Change(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Anti-corruption Crusade - More Stakeholders In The Battle(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Lawyers, Teachers Concerns - Human Rights Commission Encourages Dialogue(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Copyright and Neighbouring Rights - PM Calls For Popularization of National Register(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Gay Rights Groups Brave Abuse, Violence to Fight HIV(Thomson Reuters Foundation)
- Cameroon: Cameroon - Killings, Rape and Torture Scare students from Campuses(Camer.be)
- Nigeria: Boko Haram 'Crushed' but Suicide Bombings Continue(Deutsche Welle)
- Cameroon: Christmas Attacks Underscore Continued Boko Haram Threat(VOA)
- Cameroon: December 8 Violence In Bamenda - «Treatment Of Those Arrested Did Not Suffer Any Irregularity»(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Two Boko Haram Members Die in Suicide Bombing(Premium Times)
- Cameroon: Customs Seize 670 kg of Pangolin Bound for Malaysia(VOA)
- Cameroon: "Amen Believers" Fill Social Media Churches(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: South West - Job Seekers, Receive Orientation(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: South West - GS Ediki Gets Toilet(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Yaounde Reproductive Health Hospital - 'Santa Chantal' Illuminates Ngousso(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Public Contracts - Stakeholders Get Technical Guide(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: SCNC' BRING BACK OUR BOYS Campaign(Camer.be)
- Cameroon: State House School - First Lady Lights Christmas Tree(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Human Rights Commission - Greater Performance Reforms Awaited(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Brazil-Cameroon Undersea Cable Tackles Data Demand(CAJ News)
- Cameroon: Press Freedom Under Attack in Cameroon(CPJ)
- Gambia: Gambia - Preparations Underway For Adama Barrow's Inauguration(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Handling of Refugees - UN Expresses Gratitude(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: World AIDS Day - Urban Refugees On Free Screening(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: Archaeology Days - Using Objects To Understand African Culture(Cameroon Tribune)
- Cameroon: HeForShe Campaign - Men, Boys To Promote Gender Equality(Cameroon Tribune)
