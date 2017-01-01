Top Headlines
- West Africa: New Ebola Vaccine Trial Results Offer Hope(IPS)
- West Africa: Prototype Vaccine for Ebola Virus Proves Effective(Deutsche Welle)
- Africa: Final Trial Results Confirm Ebola Vaccine Provides 'High Protection' - UN Health Agency(UN News)
- Guinea: Military Official Arrested for 2009 Stadium Massacre(HRW)
- Africa: African Players in Europe - Amartey, Aubameyang to the Rescue(CAF)
- Africa: In Memoriam - African Journalists Killed in the Line of Duty(allAfrica)
