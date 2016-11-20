20 November 2016

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Mali: Onazi Backs Super Falcons to Fly Over Mali

Tagged:

Related Topics

Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, has thrown his weight behind the Super Falcons for their opening game in the on-going Africa Women Cup of Nations in Cameroon as he expects them to do Nigeria proud as they have always done.

Using his twitter handle he wrote "Today, we stand solidly behind the Super Falcons believing them to go on and go forth. Trusting them to do us as proud as they always have."

The Falcons will play their opening match against Mali at the Stade Limbe by 4pm today.

Nigeria has the most successful female football team in Africa having conquered the continent seven times.

Nigeria

Nigerians Make Up More of 750,000 Stateless West Africans

The West African Civil Society Forum (WACSOF) has said that by virtue of Nigeria's population and emergence of… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.