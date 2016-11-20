Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, has thrown his weight behind the Super Falcons for their opening game in the on-going Africa Women Cup of Nations in Cameroon as he expects them to do Nigeria proud as they have always done.

Using his twitter handle he wrote "Today, we stand solidly behind the Super Falcons believing them to go on and go forth. Trusting them to do us as proud as they always have."

The Falcons will play their opening match against Mali at the Stade Limbe by 4pm today.

Nigeria has the most successful female football team in Africa having conquered the continent seven times.