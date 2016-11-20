SEASONED Zimbabwean professional golfer Robson Saurombe is looking forward to his second appearance at the $150 000 2016 3e Actuaries Open in Equatorial Guinea, saying his debut last year prepared him for the challenge next month.

Saurombe, a teaching professional at Chapman Golf Club, will be joined by three other local golfers -- Stephen Ferreira, Tranos Muradzikwa and Mohammad Mandhu -- at the prestigious tournament which takes place at the Presidential Golf Course from December 8-11.

The Zimbabwean quartet will join 50 male and 14 female golfers representing no fewer than 26 countries in the top class field of professional golfers who will converge in Equatorial Guinea.

Saurombe finished a commendable 18th out of a strong field of 68 players in his debut appearance at the event last year and is excited to return to the West African nation.

"The 3e Actuaries Open was a fantastic event to attend in 2015 and I know it will be even bigger and better for 2016. I'm really looking forward to playing the course again as it's a great layout and it will be great to see some other professionals from around the world."

"I'm looking forward to doing better than I did last year when I finished 18th; I believe I'm better prepared this year as I've really worked hard on my game," said Saurombe.

The 3e Actuaries Equatorial Guinea Golf Championship is a golf tourism-driven project supported by Equatorial Guinea president Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The tournament will be staged at the par-72 Presidential Golf Course -- one of three golf courses in the oil-rich country.