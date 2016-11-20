20 November 2016

Nigeria/Mali: What They Say - Nigeria Vs Mali

Florence Omagbemi (Head Coach, Nigeria)

We are here to defend our trophy. My team is 100 per cent ready. I brought the best players at my disposal here and the transition from 2014 squad to current squad has been smooth and the chemistry is high.

I'm honoured to have played in the competition (1998, 2000, 2002) and now back as coach. It has been a long journey when we started and I can say women's football in Africa has made great progress. There are a lot of talents but still much to be done.

I followed the qualifiers and I have pretty good information about Mali, just as they do about us.

Rita Chikwelu (Captain, Nigeria)

I'm honoured to be named captain of the team. The team spirit is very high and we are ready to defend the trophy. We have done a lot of work. The strength of our team is God and hard work.

Oumar Guindo (Head Coach, Mali)

We arrived here (Limbe) on 16 November and we are ready for the start of the competition. Nigeria is a good team just as Mali, and we are not afraid of them. Our preparations were okay and we will look out for a favourable result. Nigeria is a great team and are holders of the competition. The morale is high and we will do our best get a good result. It is true Nigeria has defeated Mali in the past, but that is history. We have a young team, play good football and motivated. My team has young players who want to showcase their talents to the rest of the continent and wont miss this big opportunity.

Aminata Sacko (Captain, Mali)

We are prepared for the Nigeria clash. The quality in our team is not like Cameroon and Nigeria. But technically and mentally, we are poised to deliver a good performance.

