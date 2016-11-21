Madagascar: New Chinese-Built Road Inaugurated in Madagascar

A new road built by China was inaugurated in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo on Friday as part of the preparation work for the Summit of French speaking countries (La Francophonie) scheduled to be held in the country from Nov. 21 to 27.

The road, about 4,759 kilometers in total length, links the capital and the road to the Ivato International Airport, near the venue to host the summit of French speaking countries.

Madagascar's President Hery Rajaonarimampianina praised during the inauguration the quality of the road, built by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in a span of only six months, which followed international standards using solar system for its electricity plants.

Grateful to the CRBC and especially the chinese government, Madagascar's president said that "this road will promote Madagascar's development because it will solve the problem of traffic jam in the capital."

The Chinese Ambassador to Madagascar Yang Xiaorong said during her speech that Chinese companies are faithful to their words and show it in deed.

"This road is a concrete fruit of the win-win cooperation between Madagascar and China," Ambassador Yang said, adding that "It represents the chinese speed and promise kept by chinese part".

With assistance from China, Madagascar has made notable progress in areas of road infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, culture since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on Nov. 6, 1972.

Xinhua