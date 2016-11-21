20 November 2016

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Mali: Oshoala Scores Four As Falcons Wallop Mali 6-0

Four goals from superstriker Asisat Oshoala set has set the right tone for the defence of the African Women Cup of Nations.

Oshoala scored her first in the 40th minute in-between goals by Fransisca Ordega and Uchechi Sunday before following it up with a hat-trick in the 63rd, 68th and 77th minutes respectively.

The Super Falcons went into the half-time break with a two goals advantage being courtesy of great team play and the pace of now top goal scorer of the competition Asisat Oshoala.

Nigeria now sits pretty at the top of Group B with a plus six goals advantage.

