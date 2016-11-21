Chad to Host the First Panafrican Summit on Digital Economy and Sustainable Growth in 2017

press release

His Excellency Mr. Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, President-in-Office of the African Union on Friday, 18 November 2016, gave his agreement to hold the 1st Pan-African Summit on the Digital Economy and Sustainable Growth in N'djamena in 2017.

According to the press release of the secretariat of the African Civil Society on the Information Society ACSIS-SCASI, this announcement was made during the audience that President Déby granted to Dr. Cissé Kane, ACSIS President, 18 November 2016. The audience took place in the presence of Mr. Mahamat Allahou Taher, Chad Minister of Posts and New Information and Communication Technologies and Mr. Bedoumra Kordjé, Secretary General of the Presidency of The Republic of Chad.

During the audience, ACSIS President congratulated His Excellency President Idriss Déby Itno for his vision and pan-African leadership and for having the bright idea of setting up the African Center for Information Technologies (CATI ).

According to Dr. Kane, ACSIS had proposed the organization of such a Summit at the WSIS Forum 2016 in Geneva (Switzerland). This idea had then received the support of several African ministers, Ambassadors and personalities present in Geneva on this occasion.

ACSIS President recalled that the Summit will respond to three major questions:

- How to make African countries benefit from resources generated by the ICT/telecom sector in Africa? What concrete financial mechanisms to put in place to get there? How to finance sustainable digital development in Africa?

- How to make Africa moving from a consumer status to a real and sustainable actor of the digital economy status?

- What are the priorities for digital resources generated by Africa to be used as leverage for the development of Africa?

Dr. Kane also recalled that the Summit is inspired by four major repositories:

The African Union 2063 Agenda

The Addis Ababa Agenda of Action (2015)

The WSIS recommendations, particularly the WSIS +10

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Recall that the Panafrican organization Africa Civil Society on the Information Society (ACSIS) was formed in June 2003, during the first phase of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) in Geneva, to promote open and inclusive information society in Africa.