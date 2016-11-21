Algeria: 5th Conference of Organization of Scouts, Sahrawi Children Opens in El-Ayoun

The 5th Conference of the Organization of scouts and Sahrawi children opened Sunday evening in the Sahrawi refugee camps (El-Ayoun), in the presence of local offices of scouts supporting the Sahrawi cause.

In a speech he delivered at the opening of this two-day works, General Commander of Sahrawi Scouts Mohamed Said highlighted "the interest shown by the international community in the Sahrawi cause in the face of the stubbornness of Morocco that flouts international legality and the UN Security Council's decisions."

The Sahrawi official hailed the support of international organizations to Sahrawi scouts, referring for instance to Algerian Muslim Scouts (SMA) and the Basque Association of Friends with the People Sahrawi. "

For his part, General Commander of the SMA Mohamed Boualleg, guest of honour of this 5th edition, reiterated the unreserved solidarity of the his organization and the civil society with Sahrawi cause, stressing that the Organization of scouts and Sahrawi children "is a school that has contributed to the training of senior executives."