21 November 2016

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Madagascar: HM the King Holds Tête-À-Tête Talks With Malagasy President in Antananarivo

Antananarivo — HM King Mohammed VI held, on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Antananarivo, tête-à-tête talks with President of the Republic of Madagascar, HE. Hery Rajaonarimampianina.

At the end of the talks, the Malagasy President decorated the Sovereign with the Grand Cross 2nd class of the National Order, the most important Malagasy honorary decoration awarded by the President of the Republic to foreign Heads of State.

Subsequently, HM the King decorated the Malagasy President with Al Wissam Al Mohammadi, the Kingdom's highest distinction.

Afterwards, the two Heads of State exchanged symbolic presents.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace, HM the King reviewed a detachment of the Guard of Honor.

