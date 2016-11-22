PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe left Harare on Monday for Equatorial Guinea where he will join other world leaders for the 4th Africa-Arab Summit.

Government media claimed that other heads of state attending the meeting include Sudan's Omar Al Bashir, Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta, Zambia's Edgar Lungu as well as leaders from Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The summit is being held under the theme "Together for a sustainable economic development" with the last one having being hosted by Kuwait in 2013.

Mugabe was seen off at the Harare international airport by his two deputies, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, and other senior government officials.

Mnangagwa is the Acting President.