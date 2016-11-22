President Edgar Lungu has continued building on ties with the Arab community and will join other Heads of State tomorrow in Malabo Equatorial Guinea for the fourth Africa-Arab summit.

The Head of State who will next week head to Tanzania for a State Visit has five imminent stops on the continent before the end of the year.

President Lungu will confer with heads of delegations from Arab countries among them Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and the King of Saudi Arabia.

The last Africa-Arab summit was held in 2013 in Kuwait and afforded Africa a US$5 billion development facility.

President Lungu has been warming up to the Middle East where he had made trips including a State visit to Saudi Arabia prior to the August 11 elections.

The Head of State will be accompanied by Finance Minister Felix Mutati and his commerce counterpart Margaret Mwanakatwe.