Nigeria: Buhari to Attend Africa-Arab Summit in Malabos

President Buhari will tomorrow attend the 4th Africa-Arab Summit scheduled to hold in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The summit, which will be attended by Heads of State and Government from Gulf and African countries, is expected to endorse the Malabo Declaration and Action Working Plan for 2017-2019.

The two-year plan seeks to implement priority projects in trade, investment, transportation, communication and energy in Africa.

While in Malabo, Buhari is expected to hold discussions with Arab leaders, aimed at reviewing agreements to strengthen partnerships that bolster agriculture and infrastructure development in Nigeria through long-term concessionary loans and technological skills transfer.

Buhari will also seek support for the ongoing fight against Boko Haram and the humanitarian situation in the northeast.

Jointly organised by the African Union Commission and League of Arab States, the summit focuses on promoting development by strengthening trade, investments, transport, communication and energy between Gulf and African states.