Uganda/Gabon: 50 Cranes Fans for Gabon Trip As Ecobank Launch Shs6 Billion Drive

Ecobank Managing Director, Clement Dodoo, Fufa president Moses Magogo, Cranes assistant captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Fufa vice president Denis Mbidde with a Shs450m dummy cheque.

Kampala — It was preordained to be a routine media briefing where Ecobank would hand over a dummy cheque to confirm their three-year partnership with Fufa for Uganda Cranes.

Fufa and Uganda Cranes are bound to get much more than the Shs450m from Ecobank as the former still wait for government to fulfill on their promise to cover the national team's costs.

Government has previously promised to cover Fufa's Shs7bn (a reported US$2m) budget for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon from January 14.

Besides the Shs450m, Ecobank will seek to raise a further Shs6bn in a promotion, dubbed "Cranes Nalo Na Kaja", that will also see 50 fans win all-expenses paid trip to the Gabon for Uganda's group stage games.

"We want to collect this money from every Ugandan," Ecobank's Primose Kobusingye told the media at Serena Hotel yesterday.

According to the procedure, fans are supposed to deposit at least Shs10,000 on an account titled, Fufa-Uganda Cranes (0069166105476001), at any of Ecobank's branches to entre a weekly raffle draw.

The bank's managing director Clement Dodoo gave Fufa president Moses Magogo and his secretariat a rousing endorsement which pushed Ecobank into this partnership.

"I was impressed when I visited the Fufa secretariat. The level of professionalism was impressive. When you do the right thing, you get this, that's why Cranes is going to the Afcon after 39 years," Doddo said.

Dodoo boasted commendable knowledge of the game as he was administrator at Ghanian giants Hearts of Oak in the late 90s and early 2000s, winning the Caf Champions League at the turn of this millennium.

His approval was reciprocated by Magogo, who further revealed that the federation has always run to Ecobank, that's in 36 African countries, for credit facilities.

"In three years, we have moved our sponsorship from Shs500m to Shs1.8bn and that's not accidental or luck," Magogo told the media, something he said at Fufa's Annual General Meeting (AGM) last month.

"We have also transferred our accounts to Ecobank where we have also been able to access credit facilities of Shs400m. This is a point of confidence in us."

Despite the ongoing fight for legitimacy with a faction led by ex-Cranes player Dan Walusimbi, Magogo described yesterday as "another milestone on the side of the federation."

"We are building a corporate institution to serve the demands of the modern game," Magogo said. "I remember when we had to travel to Togo with US$70, 000 for players' bonuses. Now we pay in the bank."

Ecobank joins other Cranes' sponsors in Airtel, Nile Special, Bul Bidco and National Insurance Corporation (NIC).

Last week, Fufa also launched their partnership to take fans to Gabon with Breeze Travel & Safaris with budget and VIP packages starting from US$2,880 (about Shs10m).

Afcon 2017 Groups

Group A: Gabon, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea Bissau

Group B: Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Zimbabwe

Group C: Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Morocco, Togo

Group D: Ghana, Mali, Egypt, Uganda