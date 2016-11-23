Uganda/Gabon: Ecobank Gives Cranes Sh450 Billion Boost, 50 Fans for Gabon

Ecobank Uganda has joined the list of Cranes sponsors, giving the team sh450 million for three years as they prepare for their return to the African Cup of Nations finals.

A sh6 billion funds drive has also been launched on behalf of the team by Ecobank, where 50 Uganda Cranes fans will win a fully paid trip to the African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon in January.

The fundraising campaign "CRANES NALO NA KAJA" that will see fans donate cash at various collection centers across the country or via mobile money, was launched on Tuesday at Nile Hall, Serena Hotel Kampala.

"Let me first congratulate the Uganda Cranes for qualifying to the 2017 AFCON finals in Gabon," said Ecobank Managing Director Clement Dodoo.

"As a bank, we decided to corporate with FUFA because they proved they are very accountable and trustworthy. We believe in Pan Africanism," he added

"I was impressed on my first visit to FUFA House with the high levels of professionalism being exhibited in Mengo" said Dodoo who hails from Ghana.

Uganda will take on Ghana, Egypt and Mali in their first Nations Cup finals since 1978.

The draw

- Group A: Gabon, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau

- Group B: Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Zimbabwe

- Group C: Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Morocco, Togo

- Group D: Ghana, Mali, Egypt, Uganda

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) President Eng. Moses Magogo hailed Ecobank. "Today, we have acquired yet another partner, Ecobank. This is true manifestation of the trust different institutions have developed with FUFA," Magogo stated.

He was joined by the Uganda Cranes head coach Micho Milutin Sredejovic, players Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Nicholas Wadada and FUFA Vice President Dennis Mbidde.

"This is a great gesture and the partnership with Ecobank will drive the players an extra mile. We shall release the full details of the team's preparations on Wednesday, 23rd November 2016," Micho said.

Eco Bank joins the growing list of FUFA sponsors and partners. Others are Airtel Uganda Limited (the official Uganda Cranes sponsors), Nile Breweries Limited (official beer for the Uganda Cranes), Bidco Uganda Limited (official laundry partner) and National Insurance Corporation (NIC), the FUFA official insurance company.

In the funds drive for the Cranes, fans who contribute sh10,000 or more automatically enter the draw that will be held weekly starting next week. Instant prizes will also be won.

