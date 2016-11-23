Photo: Mamelodi Sundowns

Islam Slimani

Country:

Algeria

Born:

18 June 1988

Position

: Forward

Club:

Leicester City (England)

After scoring 31 goals in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon last season, Slimani joined English Champions, Leicester City, for a report club record 28 Million Pounds. The Algerian talisman started his

career with the Foxes with three goals in his first five games and has become one of Claudio Ranieri’s side men to watch. Slimani netted four times as Algeria qualified for the Total Africa Cup of Nations

Gabon 2017, unbeaten in six matches. The 28-year old is a key figure for ‘Les Fennecs’ in the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 qualfiers.

Mohamed Salah

Country:

Egypt

Born:

15 June 1992

Posit

ion

: Forward

Club:

AS Roma (Italy)

After a loan spell that saw him named AS Roma Player of the season, Salah made his move permanent last summer. The Egyptian scored 14 goals in the Serie A last season, finishing fourth amongst the top

scorers. He started the current season on a high scoring eight goals in 11 games, and is regarded as the engine of the Roma side.

Moreover, Salah scored five goals in six games for the Egyptian national team in 2016, to take his tally to 27 for the national team. He led the Pharaohs charge to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2010. As captain of the Pharaohs, he has scored twice in the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 qualifiers as Egypt sit atop the standings of Group E after two matches.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Country:

Gabon

Born:

18 June 1989

Position:

Forward

Club:

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Reigning CAF African Player of the Year, Aubameyang had a stellar year that gives him yet another shot at the prestigious individual prize in African football. He was named Bundesliga Player of the Year and

ended the season with 25 goals, five shy of top scorer Robert Lewandoski. For the current season, he has been consistent firing from all angles from the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League and his national

team. Also, a regular for ‘Les Pantheres’ in the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 qualifiers, and look set power them to victory at next year’s Total Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

Riyad Mahrez

Country:

Algeria

Born:

21 February 1991

Position

: Midfielder

Cl

ub:

Leicester City (England)

Algerian wizard Mahrez

had an eventful year to remember. He was one of the key actors as Leicester City produced the shocker of the year to win the first ever Premier League title, scoring 17 goals in the

process. Unsurprisingly, he was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year becoming the first African to win that accolade. Mahrez has also started his side's debut season in the Champions League with a blast,

scoring 3 goals in his first four games. With the national team, he was influential as ‘Les Fennecs’ qualified for the Total

Africa Cup of Nations with an unbeaten run, with two goals to show. He is also a regular for his side in the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018.

Sadio Mane

Country:

Senegal

Born:

10 April 1992

Position:

Forward

Club: Liverpool FC (England)

After finishing last season as Southampton top scorer, Mane joined English giants Liverpool FC for a record 40 million euros, a figure that makes him the most expensive African player in history. After

only few months, he has established himself as a cult hero amongst the Anfield faithful thanks to series of eye-popping performances plus six goals so far. Mane scored thrice as the Teranga Lions won all six

matches in the journey to the finals of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017. He is also a key

figure for Senegal’s run in the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 qualifiers