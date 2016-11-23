22 November 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Central African Republic: Hassabo - Joint Forces Experiment Is Model of Cooperation Between Sudan, Chad and CAR

Um-Dafog, South Darfur State — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has appreciated the experiment of the joint forces between Sudan, Chad and the Central African Republic and considered it a good model of the cooperation between the three countries in keeping security and stability.

Addressing a mass rally in Um-Dafog town at the joint border with Chad Tuesday, in the context of his tour to South Darfur State, Hassabo said that the experiment of the joint forces between the three countries has proved its success in security the joint borders and halting the activity of the outlaws and saboteurs.

He called on the citizens of Um-Dafog area and the native administration to maintain good relations with the neighbouring countries and abide by Sudan sovereignty.

He affirmed the state keenness to realize development at Um-Dafog area and to make it a land port by providing it with services and implementing various development projects in the fields of health, water, education and roads.

Hassabo has lauded the citizens of Um-Dafog for the unity of their rank and support to the state's leadership.

He announced his donation of 10 billion pounds to the committee for development of Um-Dafog and pledged to dig 15 water wells at the area, implement Al-Rehaid - Um-Dafog - Al-Radmiya - Gardod - Al-Shekhait road at the length of seven kilometres, providing veterinary services, establishing an Islamic complex, 50 Quranic schools which include eight secondary schools, two technical schools and 10 nomad education schools.

He gave a directive for establishing a water purification station and supplying Um-Dafog area with electricity power.

