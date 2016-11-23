Sudan: President Al-Bashir Leave for Malabo to Participate in Arab - African Summit

Marrakesh — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will Tuesday noon to Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, to participate in the two-day Fourth Arab - African Summit which will kick off on Wednesday.

The Arab - African Summit will discuss horizons of the Arab - African cooperation and progress of the Afro-Arab relations in all domains, especially the coordination in the regional and international forums and the issues of common concern.

SUNA learned that the Arab - African Summit in Malabo will issue a decision on Palestine which guarantees the African support to the Palestinian question internationally and will follow up implementation of the Third Arab - African Summit which was held in the year 2013.

It is to be recalled that the first Arab - African summit was held in Cairo in the year 1977.