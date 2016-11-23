Sudan: Al-Basher Arrives in Malabo for Afro-Arab Summit

Malabo — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher arrived, Tuesday, in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, leading a high level -delegation to partake in the Arab-African Summit.

Al-Basher was received by the President of the Equatorial GuineaTeodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and a number og government senior officials.

The summit is scheduled to kick off, tomorrow, Wednesday, to review spheres of Afro-Arab cooperation and the coordination in regional and international forums concerning the issues of mutual interest.

The summit is expected to issue a decision on Palestine to guarantee the African support to the Palestinian Cause.

The first Afro-Arab summit was held, in Cairo, in 1977.