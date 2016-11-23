22 November 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Malabo Summit to Honor President Al-Bashir for His Role in National Dialogue

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malabo — Sudan Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Sudan envoy to the Arab League, Abdul-Mahmoud Abdul-Halim, said that the Arab - African Summit in Malabo will Wednesday honor the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, for his increasing role in the national dialogue and in recognition of Sudan contribution to bolstering the Afro-Arab cooperation.

In a statement to SUNA, Ambassador Abdul-Mahmoud said that the Fourth Arab - African Summit will affirm its solidarity with Sudan against the unjust unilateral sanctions.

It is to be recalled that several countries and organizations have appreciated the Sudanese national dialogue and considered it a model that shall be adopted to solve problems in Africa.

Sudan

Minister - Sudan Opens Its Doors for International Media

The State Minister for Information, Yassir Yousuf, has stressed Sudanese press enjoyed freedom significantly wide,… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.