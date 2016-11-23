Sudan: Malabo Summit to Honor President Al-Bashir for His Role in National Dialogue

Malabo — Sudan Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Sudan envoy to the Arab League, Abdul-Mahmoud Abdul-Halim, said that the Arab - African Summit in Malabo will Wednesday honor the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, for his increasing role in the national dialogue and in recognition of Sudan contribution to bolstering the Afro-Arab cooperation.

In a statement to SUNA, Ambassador Abdul-Mahmoud said that the Fourth Arab - African Summit will affirm its solidarity with Sudan against the unjust unilateral sanctions.

It is to be recalled that several countries and organizations have appreciated the Sudanese national dialogue and considered it a model that shall be adopted to solve problems in Africa.