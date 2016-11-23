Mali/Kenya: Pre-Match Quotes - Kenya Vs Mali

Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation

Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida in action against Egypt during their international friendly match on October 28, 2016 at Safaricom Stadium.

David Ouma (Head Coach, Kenya)

We are looking forward to our second match (against Mali). At the moment, the group is defined. We have prepared sufficiently and our experience from the first match (against Ghana) will help to ensure we get the points we need. Mentally and psychologically, you will see a good Kenyan team. The players are upbeat and the possibility is to get the most out of the game. We have analysed the strengths and weaknesses of the Malians. They were wounded in their first match (lost 6-0 to Nigeria) like us and this will be the best match in the group. We hope to continue what we have been doing since the first match and we are working on our aspect of the game when we are in the defence of the opponent. I'm still confident and believe in the abilities of my players.

Wendy Achieng (Defender, Kenya)

It is still a learning moment for us. We are looking forward to the game against Mali. We have rectified our mistakes and have been working towards a win to help our qualification ambitions. We are looking forward to an improved performance. I hope and belief that the mistakes from the first match (against Ghana) won't be repeated.

Oumar Guindo (Head Coach, Mali)

We have forgotten about the defeat to Nigeria and are looking forward to the game against Kenya. We have two more games and our objective is to go till the end. We watched the Kenyans (against Ghana) and they are very athletic. We are well prepared for them. We hope to improve our style of play and in the end come out victors.

Our experience from previous participations will count for little against Kenya who are debutants. Our objective is to go past the group stage and to get there we have to beat Kenya. After losing the first match, we will take one match after the other and hopefully we will go through. The morale of the girls is high.

Aminata Doucoure (Midfielder, Mali)

We are prepared mentally and psychologically to face Kenya. During the later stages of the game against Nigeria, our morale went down after conceding such number of goals. However, the coach has psyched us and we are ready for the Kenyans. Our objective remains going past the group stage and we are focused on that. Every game has its strategy and the Kenya match will be no different. I believe in our abilities and I know we can do it.