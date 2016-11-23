Kenya/Mali: Harambee Starlets Face Mali in Do-or-Die Nations Cup Tie in Limbe

Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation

Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida in action against Egypt during their international friendly match on October 28, 2016 at Safaricom Stadium.

Harambee Starlets will be out to collect their first ever win at the Africa Women's Nations Cup when they face Mali Wednesday evening in their second match at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium in Limbe, Cameroon.

The Starlets were undone by poor officiating in their opening Group B match on Sunday, losing 3-1 to the Black Queens of Ghana and they now find themselves in a must-win tie against Mali if they are to keep alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Mali are also out to bounce back after their 6-0 loss to defending champions Nigeria on Sunday, a result that saw them sink to the bottom of Group B. Kenya are third with no points with Nigeria and Ghana top on three points each.

But group standings notwithstanding, Mali still stand head and shoulders above Kenya. The West Africans have appeared in the Cup of Nations finals six times in the past while Starlets are making their maiden appearance at the continental showpiece.

Mali are also ranked highly in the Fifa World Rankings, sitting 12th in Africa and 92nd worldwide ahead of Kenya, who are ranked 132nd in the world and second last in Africa.

The Malians have a star-studded squad comprising six foreign based players: Doucoure Aminata, Baradji Djeneba, Diadhiou Aissatou and Coulibaly Sebe who all ply their trade in France, as well as midfielder Samake Goundo who plays for Intercontinental Club in Equatorial Guinea.

However, an upbeat Starlets coach David Ouma on Tuesday told Daily Nation Sport that his players have put the Sunday disappointment behind them already.

"Despite officiating, there were some moments in the opening match when the players cracked psychologically and that is what I have been working on," said Ouma.

"Despite the fact that they lost against Nigeria, Mali still remain a tough opponent for us but the good thing is that the players have already gotten over the disappointment (Sunday's loss)."

"We have already scored our first goal in the tournament so we need to find ways of making sure that when we score again, we maintain the lead throughout the game," he said before hinting at making a few changes to the team that played Ghana.

Ouma could start with Soccer Queens custodian Vivian Akinyi in Wednesday's match with Samantha Akinyi likely to be relegated to the bench.

Defenders Dorcas Shikobe and Elizabeth Ambogo are expected to keep their positions in central defence after an outstanding display against Ghana while Esse Akida, Kenya's goal-scorer on Sunday, is expected to lead the attack.

FIXTURES

Wednesday

Nigeria v Ghana (Stade Municipal de Limbe, 6pm)

Kenya v Mali (Stade Municipal de Limbe, 9pm)