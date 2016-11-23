23 November 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Embassy Supports Guinean Diplomats

Bissau — The Angolan embassy in Guinea Bissau handed over on Tuesday in Bissau, a computer and a printer to the Guinean Diplomats Association, in view to relaunching the activities of this institution.

In the embassy, the Angolan ambassador to Guinea Bissau, Daniel Rosa, received for this purpose, a delegation of the referred association headed by its chairperson, Amarante Miranda.

Guinean delegation was also integrated by the General Assembly Speaker of the association, João Dantas, Fiscal Council official, Marcelino Gomes, Financial head, Marisa Silva and head of the Logistic and Events Organization, Flávia Mendes.

On the occasion, the Angolan ambassador briefed the visitors on the background of the Angolan Diplomats Association.

