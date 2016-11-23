Uganda/Libya: Cranes Line Up Friendlies Against Tunisia and Libya

Photo: Daily Monitor

Coach Micho (L) conducting a Uganda Cranes training session (file photo).

Kampala — The Cranes will camp in three foreign territories before they make their definite return to Africa's table of men in a month's time.

Daily Monitor last Thursday revealed that Uganda would camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January ahead of the Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Gabon. The finals run from January 14 to February 5.

The story was confirmed by Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic at a weekly Fufa news conference at Mengo yesterday and further nourished by revelations that his team would actually enjoy two more camps in Central and North Africa.

Flanked by his assistant, Moses Basena, and Fufa head of communications, Ahmed Hussein, Micho said that his team would have a three-day camp in Central Africa, where they will play friendly with the hosts late December.

"After that, from around December 31 to January 4 we shall camp in Tunisia, where we shall play the hosts on January 4. We could also play Libya but that is not confirmed yet.

From January 5-13 the Cranes will move camp to Dubai in the UAE, where they will mainly use facilities of Al Wasl, a club once coached by football icon Diego Maradona.

"I want to thank the management of Al Wasl. They have, under the economic conditions given us the best deal and we shall be using their best facilities," said Micho.

"If I tell you, we shall also be using the La Liga Performance Centre among other world class facilities."

The du La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC), launched this year, is based at the Dubai Sevens stadium.

"We could also have a friendly with one of the European sides, and one against one of Ghana's neighbours."

Fufa submitted a Shs7b budget for the finals, including preparations, and last week called for quick feedback from government if activities like these camps are to be facilitated.

"I hope that promises we got come in time because some of these programmes have deadlines," rallied Micho.

After Dubai, the Cranes will connect to Gabon's city of Port Gentil, where they will - together with pool-mates Ghana, Egypt and Mali - be based for their group matches.

The Cranes mark their return to Afcon finals for the first time in four decades against Ghana on January 17, while Egypt take on Mali on the same day.

Afcon preps

Nov 30: Additions to 25-man provisional squad announced

Dec 10-18: Rest and Caf medical check-ups

Dec 19-24: Residential training at home. Two-three sessions per day

Dec 26-27: Resume training

Dec 28-31: Three-day training camp in Central Africa, including a friendly

Jan 1-4: Camp in Tunisia including friendlies against hosts, and possibly, Libya

Jan 5-13: Camp in Dubai. In between, possible friendlies with a European side and West African opponent

Jan 13: Travel to Port Gentil, Gabon - via Addis Ababa