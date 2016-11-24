Uganda/Tunisia: Micho Confirms Tunisia, Dubai Camps Ahead of Gabon 2017

Uganda Cranes are set to camp in Tunisia and Dubai, according to AFCON 2017 plans by head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredejovic. He has however appealed for funding to realise his plans.

Micho and assistant coach Moses Basena released a detailed programme for the national football team on Wednesday ahead of the AFCON 2017 finals in Gabon. Uganda are grouped with Egypt, Mali and Ghana as they return to the finals for the first time since 1978.

"I am fully committed to my job as the Uganda Cranes head coach. The programme to prepare the team for the AFCON finals in Gabon is comprehensive and we humbly appeal to the Government to come in with the timely financial support as promised by the President of Uganda," Micho said.

He has called 25 players to start training today at Nelson Mandela National Stadium.

Meanwhile, President Museveni has, as promised, paid the bonuses due of all the Cranes players and officials that helped Uganda qualify for the 2017 AFCON finals in Gabon.

FUFA Communications Manager Ahmed Hussein confirmed the development to the media during the weekly press conference on Wednesday at FUFA House in Mengo.

"We are in touch with State House over the transfer of the players and officials bonuses on to their accounts. Some players and officials have already received their bonuses," said Hussein.

Full Training Programme:

23rd - 25th November - Non-residential training for 25 players

26th November - Break for KCCA Vs Tusker International club friendly match

17th - 30th November - Training sessions

30th November - Provisional list of Uganda Cranes players for AFCON 2017

15th - 16th December - Non Residential training sessions

17th - 18th December - Total rest for the players

19th - 24th December - Residential training session

25th December - Christmas day (Rest)

26th December - Training resumes till 30th December 2016 in Kampala

29th December - Option for international friendly match

30th December - Team departure for Tunisia training camp

1st January 2017 - International friendly match against Libya

4th January 2017 - Uganda Cranes will play Tunisia

5th January 2017 - Traveling to Dubai camp (Al Wasl)

5th - 13th January 2017 - Dubai training camp with options of two international friendly matches between 8th and 11th November 2016

13th January 2017 - End of camp

14th January 2017 - Polishing aspect and traveling to Gabon

