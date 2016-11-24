Sudan: Arab - African Summit Begins in Malabo With Participation of President Al-Bashir

Malabo. — The Fourth Arab - African Summit began Wednesday in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, with participation of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, who will give Sudan address before the summit.

SUNA learned that the summit is being held with participation of 68 Arab and African countries.

The summit is expected to approve Khartoum Declaration which was issued by the end of the recent joint meeting of the Arab and African Ministers of Agriculture.

The summit is also expected to issue a joint decision of the Arab and African areas against the unilateral sanctions being imposed on Sudan, besides the appreciation of the efforts for realizing peace in Darfur in accordance with the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur.

The Arab - African summit is to witness honoring of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, by the Afro-Arab Institute for Culture and Strategic Studies.

The summit will focus on discussion of the Afro-Arab cooperation, especially in the economic, trade and investment fields, besides drawing up an action plan for the coming years.

The opening sitting will be addressed by the President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the Presidents of Chad, Ethiopia and Mauritania, the Arab League's Secretary General of the Arab League and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

It is to be recalled that the delegation accompanying the President of the Republic includes the Minister at the Presidency, Dr. Fadul Abdalla, the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, Sudan envoy to the Arab League, Ambassador Abdul-Mahmoud Abdul-Halim, and Sudan acting envoy to the African Union, Ambassador Al-Zain Ibrahim.