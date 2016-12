President Edgar Lungu has returned home from Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea where he had gone to attend the 4th Africa - Arab Summit which attracted several Heads of States and Government from Arab and African Union member Countries.

The Presidential Challenger Jet (Nkwazi One) touched down at KKIA at 22:45hrs.

The President was received by Vice President Inonge Mutukwa Wina, some Cabinet Ministers, some PF MPs, Service Chiefs & Senior Party Officials.