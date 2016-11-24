24 November 2016

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Reactions - Kenya Lose Against Mali

Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation
Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida in action against Egypt during their international friendly match on October 28, 2016 at Safaricom Stadium.

David Ouma (Head Coach, Kenya)

We are the first casualty and have not met our target in our maiden appearance at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. We wanted to be in the semis. The game was a simple analysis. We got a chance, fail to score; Mali gets same chance and they score. We got good chances to score but fantastic goalkeeping from Kenya denied us. Sometimes you need luck in a game. Our aim is to take the most from every game. We still have a game against Nigeria and there is nothing like resting key players. The players who are fit will play against Nigeria. We have to throw in what we have in the last game.

Oumar Guindo (Head Coach, Mali)

Our performance in the first match was catastrophic and I congratulate my players for bouncing back in style. I promised that the second match was going to be surprise for all and you saw it. Expect another surprise in the next match against Ghana. The players were very motivated and played very well. Our objective is to qualify to the next round and if we beat Ghana, we can achieve it.

