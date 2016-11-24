Sudan: Deby Appreciates President Al-Bashir Efforts On Issue of South Sudan State

Malabo — The President of Chad and current Chairman of African Union, Idris Deby commended efforts being exerted by President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir to solve the South Sudan crisis.

He called while he was addressing, Wednesday , the opening session of the African - Arab Summit in Malabo for resolution of issues of Palestine, South Sudan, Libya and other African Countries.

Deby said Africa and Arab World are most subjected to terrorism, political unrest and organized crimes, affirming importance of addressing these challenges that impede Arab -African cooperation.