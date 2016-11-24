23 November 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Deby Appreciates President Al-Bashir Efforts On Issue of South Sudan State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malabo — The President of Chad and current Chairman of African Union, Idris Deby commended efforts being exerted by President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir to solve the South Sudan crisis.

He called while he was addressing, Wednesday , the opening session of the African - Arab Summit in Malabo for resolution of issues of Palestine, South Sudan, Libya and other African Countries.

Deby said Africa and Arab World are most subjected to terrorism, political unrest and organized crimes, affirming importance of addressing these challenges that impede Arab -African cooperation.

Sudan

Minister - Sudan Opens Its Doors for International Media

The State Minister for Information, Yassir Yousuf, has stressed Sudanese press enjoyed freedom significantly wide,… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.