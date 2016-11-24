23 November 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: African-Arab Summit Concludes Sessions, Issues Malabo Declaration

Malabo — The 4th Afro-Arab Summit has concluded sessions, Thursday, in Malabo, the capital of the Equatorial Guinea, under the motto' Together, for sustainable development and economic cooperation.

The summit issued Malabo Declaration which renewed commitment to the objectives and principles included in Arab League Charter and the foundation Law of the African Union.

The parties also renewed their participation in joint efforts to realize aspirations of the African and Arab people.

The Malabo Declaration has affirmed the necessity for strengthening the cooperation by approval of the First ten years-plan and the sustainable development for 2030 besides the importance of political cooperation and the provision of the full support to the Palestinian Cause.

The Declaration has, further, strongly condemned all kinds of terrorism and the cross border-organized crimes.

Concerning the economic sides, the Declaration called for encouragement and strengthening of trade and investment in Arab and African countries, establishment of sustainable partnership between the two regions and the cooperation in implementation of investments projects.

The Declaration has pointed out to the cooperation in woman field, eradication of poverty and protection of children, calling for mapping out programs to end armed disputes and enabling youth and women to play greater roles in implementation of the sustainable development objectives.

Regarding the mechanisms for implementation, Malabo Declaration has called for holding a Ministerial Arab African Meeting and regular meetings , on the sidelines of the Arab-African summits.

