Algeria: Messahel Calls Polisario Front, Morocco to Engage in Direct Political Dialogue

MALABO — Minister of Maghreb Affairs, the African Union and the Arab League Abdelkader Messahel called Monday in Malabo (Equatorial Guinea) the Polisario Front and Morocco "to engage in a direct political dialogue for the self-determination of the Sahrawi people in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations."

In a speech he delivered at the 4th Africa-Arab Summit in Malabo, in which he represents President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Messahel hailed "the African community's constant position in favour of the Sahrawi cause."

Messahel said that this position "allowed foil the manoeuvres conducted by some non-African parties that attempted to impose their opinions."

As regards the crisis in Libya, Messahel stressed that "since the beginning of the crisis, Algeria has never ceased to support this brotherly country and called for the adoption of a political approach based on a comprehensive inter-Libyan dialogue, national reconciliation and the rejection of violence to preserve Libya's territorial sovereignty and national cohesion."

The minister hailed Algeria's role in a key actor in the instauration of security and peace in the region, and the prevention of conflicts through comprehensive dialogue, political settlement and national reconciliation."

Regarding the Syrian crisis, Messahel added that "Algeria calls to boost efforts for pacific settlement, privilege dialogue and adopt national reconciliation between Syrians as it constitutes the alternative solution for the settlement of this crisis and counterterrorism part of the preservation of Syria's unity and respect for the Syrian people's choice."

Besides, Messahel reaffirmed "Algeria's support for the Palestinian people for the recovery of its legitimate rights and the establishment of an independent state with Al-Quds as a capital city."