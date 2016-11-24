24 November 2016

Vanguard (Lagos)

Libya: 2017 Famine - Libya, Algeria, Niger, Chad Rush Nigerian Grains

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emman Ovuakporie And Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A member of the House of Representatives Danburan Abubakar Nuhu yesterday lamented that neighbouring countries of Niger, Chad, Libya and Algeria have invaded markets in the country buying up grains in anticipation of famine next year.

His lamentation was sequel to over 500 trucks loaded with grains that leave every week from the markets to the neighbouring countries.

This is as the House of Representatives has mandated its committee on Agricultural production and services to urgently investigate the looming food scarcity, with the view to ensuring that the Ministry of Agriculture synergised efforts with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs to develop an action plan to avert the unhealthy competition of export at the expense of local demand and a possible famine in 2017.

Nuhu, who represents Kano Municipal Federal Constituency of Kano State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was of the view that both the federal and state governments could buy the grains now at the local markets and store them in case of the impending food scarcity next year.

He said that because of the forecast that there would be famine next year, it was critical for the government to make adequate preparations to cushionits effects so that the masses will not suffer unduly.

Libya

Libya Returnees Recount Ordeals

Some Nigerians who were deported from Libya on Tuesday have lamented what they called inhuman treatment meted to them in… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.