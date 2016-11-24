Libya: 2017 Famine - Libya, Algeria, Niger, Chad Rush Nigerian Grains

A member of the House of Representatives Danburan Abubakar Nuhu yesterday lamented that neighbouring countries of Niger, Chad, Libya and Algeria have invaded markets in the country buying up grains in anticipation of famine next year.

His lamentation was sequel to over 500 trucks loaded with grains that leave every week from the markets to the neighbouring countries.

This is as the House of Representatives has mandated its committee on Agricultural production and services to urgently investigate the looming food scarcity, with the view to ensuring that the Ministry of Agriculture synergised efforts with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs to develop an action plan to avert the unhealthy competition of export at the expense of local demand and a possible famine in 2017.

Nuhu, who represents Kano Municipal Federal Constituency of Kano State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was of the view that both the federal and state governments could buy the grains now at the local markets and store them in case of the impending food scarcity next year.

He said that because of the forecast that there would be famine next year, it was critical for the government to make adequate preparations to cushionits effects so that the masses will not suffer unduly.