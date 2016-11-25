Southern Africa: SADC, Lesotho Stakeholders Meet in Maseru

The Lesotho Chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa - MISA, is one of the key stakeholders that have met the SADC Oversight Committee appointed to be an early warning mechanism for instability in the mountain kingdom.

The Committee, on its first mission in the capital Maseru this week, will oversee constitutional and security sector reforms, and implementation of the recommendations of the SADC Commission of Inquiry that investigated the country's instability, and the death of former army commander Maaparankoe Mahao.

It has also met the Departments of Foreign Affairs, Law and Defence, the Lesotho Defence Force, Police, the governing coalition, the opposition and the College of Chiefs.

It is expected to meet civil society, church leaders and the Mahao family.

SADC said in statement earlier this week that the Committee is Chaired by Retired Justice Frederick Mwita Werema, representing the United Republic of Tanzania, the current Chair of the organ.

When the OC met SADC Facilitator, South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, Honourable Justice (retired) Werema emphasised that the OC operates as a team to ensure that SADC decisions on the Kingdom of Lesotho are fully implemented.

The OC was constituted by SADC Summit, with the mandate to act as an overall monitoring body in the event of signs of instability, and intervene as appropriate in consultation with the SADC Facilitator.

SADC Executive Secretary Stergomena Lawrence Tax said it comprises representatives of the SADC Double Troika - Swaziland, South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Mozambique and Angola.

Source: News24