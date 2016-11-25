24 November 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Ministry Official Lauds Sudan Participation in Malabo Summit

Malabo — The Director of the African Department in the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Mohamed Issa Ismail, has commended Sudan participation in the 4th Arab - African Summit which concluded sessions on Wednesday in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, with participation of a high-level delegation led by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Basher.

Ambassador Ismail has described Sudan participation in the summit as important and successful, referring to the results and the decisions issued by the summit in favour of Sudan.

The Ambassador has referred to the decision on support to Sudan in confronting the unilateral and unfair decisions against it.

He expressed appreciation of the African stance in supporting Sudan against the International Criminal Court (ICC) .

