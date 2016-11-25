25 November 2016

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Disclaimer Following Reports of Relocation of Total AFCON Gabon 2017

Persistent rumours, circulating over the past few days on social networks, and now relayed by news media of a reported relocation of the TOTAL Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017.

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) wishes to recall that, just as reiterated repeatedly during various interviews by its President, Issa Hayatou, there has never been any question of getting a substitute host country forthe TOTAL AFCON Gabon 2017.

The latter will very well take place in Gabon from 14 January through 5 February 2017 in the cities of Libreville, Franceville, Port-Gentil and Oyem, where preparations for the tournament are going on smoothly, in perfect collaboration between CAF and Local Organising Committee.

CAF regrets the fact that unfounded rumours are so broadcast without any regards to the basic principles of journalistic procedure.

Africa

