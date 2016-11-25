25 November 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Lesotho Parties Seal Deal for Govt of National Unity, Want Mosisili Out

Lesotho Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili's Democratic Congress (DC) party and former prime minister Tom Thabane's All Basotho Convention have confirmed signature of a coalition agreement for a government of national unity.

The agreement will make Mosisili's deputy - Monyane Moleleki prime minister and Thabane deputy prime minister.

The DC announced it had suspended Mosisili, pending a disciplinary hearing.

Moleleki has called for support to a march on Sunday to demand that Mosisili step down.

It would be remembered that Moleleki, and 10 out of the 16 members of the NEC announced that they had decided on November 10 to withdraw from the governing coalition, and to invite other parties to a grand coalition of national unity.

Speaking via telephone from South Africa where he is in exile, Thabane said he and Moleleki - former arch rivals - have put their differences aside to pave the way for unity in the country.

Moleleki echoed Thabane's sentiments

The other partners are Basotho National Party and the Reformed Congress of Lesotho.

The agreement, however, still has to be submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly to set in motion constitutional processes that include advising the State Council and the king to legitimise the union as government.

It remains unclear how long this process would take, but Moleleki says if it doesn't happen, they would use their numbers in parliament to deny the government approval for the annual budget in February.

Source: News24

