25 November 2016

Radio France Internationale

Tunisia: NGO Organises Workshops for Tunisian Women Entering Politics

By Don Duncan

The Tunisian NGO Aswat Nissa (Women's Voices) aims to give women the tools and knowledge they need to be successful in politics. After Tunisia's revolution in 2011, Islamist conservatism seemed to threaten the future of well-established women's rights. But Tunisia's 2014 constitution actually upheld and protected them.

It also made sure there were equal numbers of men and women on electoral lists. Today women make up almost a third of the parliament. But Tunisia's female politicians don't just want to show up, they want to be as sharp - or sharper - than their male colleagues as political operators. As RFI's Don Duncan reports, Women's Voices is helping them achieve this goal.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.