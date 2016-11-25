24 November 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Madagascar: 16th Summit of La Francophonie in Antananarivo - Lamamra to Represent President Bouteflika

President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika, special guest of the 16th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of countries speaking the French, designated Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramtane Lamamra to represent him in the meeting of the OIF in Antananarivo (Madagascar).

Lamamra will represent the Head of the State in the Conference of the OIF, which will be held on 26 - 27 November 2016, under the theme of "Shared growth and responsible development: conditions for stability around the world and within La Francophonie," said the Foreign Ministry in a release.

"During the Summit, Madagascar president Hery Rajaonarimampianina will assume the presidency of the Conference of the Heads of State and Government of the International Organization of la Francophonie (OIF)," the source added.

Since Beirut Summit of 2002, Algeria takes part in la Francophonie Summit as special guest.

