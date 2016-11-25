25 November 2016

Lesotho: Prime Minister of Lesotho On Working Visit to Algeria As From Saturday

ALGIERS — Prime Minister of Lesotho, Pakalitha Mosisili, will pay a working visit to Algeria from 26 to 29 November.

The visit which aims at strengthening friendship and brotherhood relations between the two countries will allow the two sides to "evaluate bilateral cooperation and define the ways and means of its consolidation," said a statement of the Prime Minister's office.

It will also constitute "an opportunity to address and discuss issues of common interest".

During this visit, the Prime Minister of Lesotho will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation.

