27 November 2016

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egyptians Affiliated With Isis Involved in Beheading 21 Copts in Libya - Prosecution

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cairo — Egypt's prosecution said on Sunday that a number of Egyptians affiliated with ISIS were involved in the beheading of 21 Copts in Libya in February 2015.

Egypt's armed forces carried out airstrikes against Islamic State fighters in Libya last year, hours after ISIS released a video showing the beheadings of 21 Egyptian Copts in Libya.

Prosecution had referred 20 people to court for forming a terrorist cell affiliated to the Islamic State group in Libya, saying that a number of the defendants involved in the beheading of the 21 Egyptians.

"The intent behind killing the Copts in Libya was to lure the army into fighting elements of the Islamic State in Libya," the prosecution said.

The defendants face accusations of committing acts of "violence and vandalism, resisting authorities and possession of firearms, which led to threatening the public security."

According to investigations, the 20 Egyptians received military training at the Islamic State camps in Syria and Libya.

The defendants agreed with leaders of the Islamic State in Libya to establish a group based in Egypt's Matrouh governorate, which would embrace the ideas of ISIS, according to the investigations.

They were also planning to target the head of security of Matrouh as well as police officers in the governorate and Sheikhs who disapprove Takfiri ideas.

Egypt listed the Islamic State group and their affiliates a "terrorist organisation" as per a court ruling in November 2014.

Sinai-based militant group known as Sinai Province pledged allegiance to Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria in November 2014, making Sinai one of the many territories in the region where the militant group has a foothold.

Egypt

Uganda's KCCA, Vipers to Discover CAF Opponents

Having spent the better part of pre-season making recruitments for continental football, Uganda's Caf representatives… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Aswat Masriya. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.