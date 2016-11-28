Lesotho Crisis - PM Mosilili Takes His Deputy to Court

Lesotho Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili and Leader of coalition party Democratic Congress is suing members of his National Executive Committee (NEC) that include his deputy Monyane Moleleki, demanding that they be suspended.

Mosisili and three other NEC members filed an urgent application demanding that the Moleleki led faction of 10 NEC members stop acting on behalf of the party, and return the party stamp and letterhead.

Moleleki announced on Thursday that as Acting Leader he had signed on behalf of the DC a coalition agreement for a government of National Unity with former prime minister Tom Thabane's opposition All Basotho Convention (ABC).

Mosisili demanded in his application "that the 1 st to 10 th respondents (Moleleki, Secretary General Ralechate 'Mokose and eight other NEC members) be ordered to desist forthwith from communicating and making publications in the name of Democratic Congress pending finalisation of these proceedings".

The Moleleki faction issued statements on the party letterhead with the party stamp announcing among others a decision to withdraw the party from the governing seven party coalition.

Mosisili also demanded "that the 1 st to 10 th respondents be ordered to return the property of the 12 th respondent, Democratic Congress, being official letterhead, the stamp and any other property used in the Democratic Congress office and to desist from using the said property pending resolution of their suspension by the party conference".

Mosisili's lawyers indicated that the application was urgent and requested "that the rules of this honourable court pertaining to normal procedural formalities modes and periods of service and time limits be dispensed with on account of urgency hereof".

The High Court confirmed that it had received the notice of motion.

The application was expected to be heard Monday, November 28.

Meanwhile, the respondents were also expected to file their opposing papers and replying affidavits.

