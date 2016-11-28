27 November 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Africa: Results of Malabo Forum Broached By Messahel, Lesotho's Foreign Minister

Minister of Maghreb Affairs, African Union and Arab League Abdelkader Messahel underlined Saturday, in Algiers, that he broached with Lesotho's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Mamphono Khaketla, the results of the last Africa-Arab Summit which was held in Malabo (Equatorial Guinea).

"We have broached the results of Malabo's Summit and the cooperation prospects between the two sides, Africa and the Arab world," said Messahel following his discussions with Lesotho's minister.

Messahel said that he also broached with Khaketla "preparations for the forthcoming steps, notably the next African Union Forum and the issues which will be debated on this occasion."

Underlining that "he broached the issue of the candidacy of some African countries in the chairmanship of AU's Commission," Messahel called for the principle of "coordination" between the group of North Africa and South Africa to which belongs Lesotho.

