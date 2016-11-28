27 November 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Ould Khelifa, Libyan Parliament's Speaker Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Speaker of the People's National Assembly (lower house of Parliament) Mohamed Larbi Ould Khelifa received Saturday, in Algiers, the head of Libyan Parliament, Aguila Salah, with whom he examined the prospects of relations between the two countries, especially in the Parliamentary field, and the latest developments in Libya.

Ould Khelifa, in a meeting with the Libyan official, stressed the importance of a "political solution through an inclusive dialogue, without foreign interference, in achieving national conciliation in Libya, preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity and boosting cohesion of its people," the lower house said in a statement.

The speaker of Libyan Parliament greeted "Algeria's ongoing efforts, under the leadership of President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika, for national reconciliation in Libya, the preservation of the country's territorial integrity and cohesion of its people."

Algeria

African Players in Europe - Amartey, Aubameyang to the Rescue

Ghana's Daniel Amartey struck late to salvage a draw for Premier League champions Leicester, and African Footballer of… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.