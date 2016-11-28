Algeria: Ould Khelifa, Libyan Parliament's Speaker Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Speaker of the People's National Assembly (lower house of Parliament) Mohamed Larbi Ould Khelifa received Saturday, in Algiers, the head of Libyan Parliament, Aguila Salah, with whom he examined the prospects of relations between the two countries, especially in the Parliamentary field, and the latest developments in Libya.

Ould Khelifa, in a meeting with the Libyan official, stressed the importance of a "political solution through an inclusive dialogue, without foreign interference, in achieving national conciliation in Libya, preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity and boosting cohesion of its people," the lower house said in a statement.

The speaker of Libyan Parliament greeted "Algeria's ongoing efforts, under the leadership of President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika, for national reconciliation in Libya, the preservation of the country's territorial integrity and cohesion of its people."