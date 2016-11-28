25 November 2016

UN News Service

Central African Republic: UN Envoy Calls for Protecting Civilians As Scores Killed in Ethnic Violence

Tagged:

Related Topics

Condemning the recent outbreak of ethnic violence in the Central African Republic (CAR) that has killed scores of people, the United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide has called for an immediate end to the hostilities and urged the authorities to take urgent measures to protect the population from further violence, regardless of their ethnicity or political affiliation.

According to a news release, some 85 civilians have reportedly been killed, 76 wounded and nearly 11,000 displaced from the town of Bria, Haute Kotto prefecture due to clashed between two armed groups - the Front Populaire pour la Renaissance de la Centrafrique (FPRC) and the Union pour la paix en Centrafrique (UPC).

"Given the country's recent history, this kind of targeted violence is extremely dangerous and must be stopped," said Special Adviser Adama Dieng, warning that new outbreak of violence could result in reprisal attacks and rapidly escalate.

He also called for full investigations into allegations of targeted killings and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

"If carried out in a widespread or systematic manner, such acts could constitute crimes under international law that can be prosecuted before national or international courts," he stressed.

Reportedly, the FPRC singled out ethnic Fulani in Bria and carried out house-to-house searches, killing, looting and abducting residents. The armed group also occupied hospital buildings, preventing wounded Fulani from receiving medical treatment.

Peacekeeping troops deployed by the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) later took control of the hospital and reinforced measures to protect civilians in Bria.

Clashes have also been reported between opposing factions of the mainly Muslim ex-Séléka armed group in Bambari, Ouaka prefecture.

The Secretary-General's Representative for the CAR and the Deputy Representative travelled to Bria and Bambari, respectively, along with Ambassadors, UN officials and representatives of the African Union and the Economic Community of Central African States and called for an immediate end to hostilities.

Also in the release, Special Adviser Dieng welcomed progress towards the establishment of the Special Criminal Court in the CAR, which will investigate serious violations of international humanitarian law committed in the country, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity since 2003.

Central African Republic

Lake Chad Most Neglected Crisis Despite Hunger On 'Epic Scale'

For out and out human suffering and almost zero media coverage, the food crisis sparked by Boko Haram in Nigeria and… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.