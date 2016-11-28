Morocco: HM the King Offers Dinner in Honor of Participants in 16th Francophonie Summit

Antananarivo — HM King Mohammed VI offered a dinner in honor of participants in the 16th Francophonie Summit, which wrapped up Sunday in Antananarivo.
The dinner was attended by a Moroccan delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Salaheddine Mezouar, who represented the Sovereign at the summit, representatives of the delegations of the member countries of the International Organization of La Francophonie, Malagasy Prime Minister, Speaker of the Senate, and senior Malagasy officials.