Lesotho's Prime Minister for Cooperation in Mechanical, Pharmaceutical Industries

CONSTANTINE — Lesotho's Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili called Sunday, in Constantine, for an economic cooperation with Algeria notably in the mechanical and pharmaceutical industries.

Speaking on the occasion of a visit to the province of Constantine, Pakalitha Mosisili said that "Algeria has a developed experience in several industrial specialities," underlining that the opportunity has come to "strengthen the economic exchanges between the two countries."

Dubbing "good" the relations between Algeria and the Kingdom of Lesotho, Constantine's guest said that his country needs the Algerian experience, particularly in the fields of mechanics and pharmaceutical industry, reiterating his country's willingness to cooperate with Algeria in different economic fields.

During his visit to Constantine, Lesotho's Prime Minister, accompanied by Minister of Post and Telecommunication and Information Technologies Iman Houda Feraoun and Minister of Vocational Training and Education Mohamed Mebarki visited the manufacturing unit of agricultural tractors ETRAG, located in the region of Oued H'mimime and the cooperative for the promotion of military industries (GPIM), established in Ain Smara.

Pakalitha Mosisili also visited the pharmaceutical production plant UPC in the industrial zone of Palma and several historical sites namely Ahmed Bey Palace, the National Museum of Cirta and the bridges of Sidi M'Cid and Salah Bey.