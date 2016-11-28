28 November 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Conasadh Condemns Repression, Torture Against Women in Western Sahara's Occupied Territories

Tagged:

Related Topics

CHAHED EL-HAFED — Sahrawi Human Rights Commission (CONASADH) condemned all forms of repression and torture committed against Sahrawi women in the occupied territories of Western Sahara by the Moroccan forces of repression.

"We condemn the forms of repression, verbal and physical torture committed by the Moroccan occupying forces against the Sahrawi women participating in peaceful demonstrations to claim the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and independence and the illegal plundering of their country's natural resources," said CONASADH in a statement on the occasion of the International Day of the Elimination of Violence against Women.

CONASADH also denounced the refusal of the Moroccan authorities to open independent inquiries on the complaints registered by the families of the Sahrawi victims who were assassinated and verbally and physically tortured by the Moroccan officials.

It "firmly" condemned the repression of a peaceful demonstration organized by the Sahrawi women in the occupied city of Smara, on the occasion of the International Day of the Elimination of Violence against Women, and where several of them were injured.

The commission expressed its solidarity with the Sahrawi women and its support to their legitimate claims to self-determination and independence.

Algeria

Redoubling Efforts to Catch Up With Emerging Countries By 2019

Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal called on Wednesday the economic operators to redouble efforts to reach the goals of… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.