Algeria: Conasadh Condemns Repression, Torture Against Women in Western Sahara's Occupied Territories

CHAHED EL-HAFED — Sahrawi Human Rights Commission (CONASADH) condemned all forms of repression and torture committed against Sahrawi women in the occupied territories of Western Sahara by the Moroccan forces of repression.

"We condemn the forms of repression, verbal and physical torture committed by the Moroccan occupying forces against the Sahrawi women participating in peaceful demonstrations to claim the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and independence and the illegal plundering of their country's natural resources," said CONASADH in a statement on the occasion of the International Day of the Elimination of Violence against Women.

CONASADH also denounced the refusal of the Moroccan authorities to open independent inquiries on the complaints registered by the families of the Sahrawi victims who were assassinated and verbally and physically tortured by the Moroccan officials.

It "firmly" condemned the repression of a peaceful demonstration organized by the Sahrawi women in the occupied city of Smara, on the occasion of the International Day of the Elimination of Violence against Women, and where several of them were injured.

The commission expressed its solidarity with the Sahrawi women and its support to their legitimate claims to self-determination and independence.