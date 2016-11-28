25 November 2016

Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Swaziland: Swazi Police Chief Snubs 'Union'

Swaziland's National Police Commissioner Isaac Magagula has reacted angrily to a request from the Police Staff Association that its executive committee be recognised.

The Association's executive was elected on 13 July 2016, but so far has not been acknowledged by the Swazi police chief.

Magagula took exception that Staff Association President Isaac Kaire Lukhele had spoken to the Swazi Observer newspaper about the matter.

The Observer reported on Wednesday (24 November 2016), 'The National Commissioner has since decided to remind Kaire and his executive to be careful in the manner they make public statements.'

The newspaper quoted Magagula saying, 'The language being used makes us suspect this is not the association we expected to be formed but seemingly they are using unionist language. Their tone is unacceptable and they should be careful on that. Again, it is a Police Staff Association and not just a police association and it needs to be corrected.'

The newspaper reported, 'Magagula also said there was no way his office or the national executive would be put under pressure so as to recognise the Police Staff Association.'

There have been attempts in the past to form a trade union for police officers. The Swaziland Police Union was declared illegal by the Swazi Supreme Court in 2009.

At the time, Secretary General of the Union, Khanyakwezwe Mhlanga had written to the then Commissioner of Police Edgar Hillary and asked for recognition as a bargaining body of the police. Hillary refused and insisted that the Police Staff Association was the only authentic bargaining group for the police.

