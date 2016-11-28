28 November 2016

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Zambia, Chad Leaders in Dar On State Visits

Photo: Daily News
President John Magufuli and his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu.
By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli yesterday received two Heads of State who are in the country on official visists.

While Chadian President Idris Deby, who was the first to arrive, came for a two-day working visit as AU chairman, his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu is in the country for a three-day state visit.

Mr Deby, an incumbent chairman of the African Union , arrived at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) at 2.55pm.

President Magufuli was accompanied by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

There were also senior government officials, including Chief Secretary John Kijazi, the minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, and heads of security organs. He left the airport for his hotel accompanied by Mr Majaliwa.

The plane carrying President Lungu landed at the airport at 5.15pm and was received by his host Dr Magufuli, the Zambian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Ms Grace Mujuma, and senior government officials.

Mr Lungu's visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral economic and diplomatic relationships between his country and Tanzania.

It is his first visit to Tanzania since he was re-elected in August.

He received a 21-gun salute while the national anthems of the two countries were being played. He then inspected a guard of honour mounted by members of the Tanzania Peoples Defence Forces (TPDF).

He later went back to the dais for another round of national anthems.

He also witnessed traditional dances after which he left the airport for his hotel.

President Lungu will today visit the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) headquarters, The Tanzania Zambia Oil pipeline (Tazama) in Kigamboni and then hold talks with President Magufuli at the State House.

The two leaders will then witness the signing of the bilateral agreements and memorandum of understanding before hosting joint press briefing.

Agreements to be inked will base on five sectors namely transportation, diplomatic consultations, immigration and prison.

According to Dr Mahiga, the Zambian President is accompanied by over 20 delegates.

