Uganda: Kabaka Wants Compensation for Kigo Land, Unra Summoned

Photo: The Independent

A UNRA construction site. There is a dispute over compensations.

The High Court - Land division on Monday summoned Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to respond to claims that it illegally paid sh530 million to Kigo Government Primary School as compensation for land owned by the Kabaka of Buganda.

This follows a suit Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi filed through his brother Prince David Wasajja, against UNRA and Kigo PS, seeking to recover the said money which they say was falsely paid to the school.

Kabaka says he is the lawful owner of the land used by UNRA by virtue of the 1900 Buganda Agreement. He saysvgovernment constructed a primary school on the land after abolishing traditional leaders in 1963.

He adds that later on when UNRA was compensating people for purposes of constructing a road, instead of paying the 530 million shillings to the Kabaka, it unlawfully paid it to the school.

The Kabaka now wants court to declare that he is the lawful owner of the land and therefore entitled to the said compensation.

UNRA and Kigo PS have been given 15 days to file their defence before Justice Godfrey Namundi.